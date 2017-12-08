WORLD
Nigeria's biggest city looks to the waterways as traffic clog roads
Lagos, home to more than 20 million people, is turning to water taxis as part of an integrated transport system to unclog the city's roads.
December 8, 2017

Traffic jams are a real headache in Lagos, Nigeria's biggest city, which is home to more than 20 million people. 

To get cars off the roads the local authorities are now trying to develop water transport.

But for a variety of reasons – from the safety of boats, funding to infrastructure – the sector has not been developed to its full potential. 

Now, Lagos state governor Akinwunmi Ambode wants to change that and introduce water-taxis as part of an integrated transport system to unclog the city's roads.

The state government says the "grand plan" is "to divert at least two million passengers on the waterways daily, thereby reducing traffic on the road."

