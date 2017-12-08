WORLD
South African court rules appointment of Zuma prosecutor invalid
Court rules South African president's appointment of top prosecutor invalid due to conflict of interest as Jacob Zuma faces potential corruption charges.
The appointment of Shaun Abrahams, South Africa's top prosecutor seen here, has been ruled invalid by a court in a decision seen as a blow to President Jacob Zuma. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 8, 2017

A South African court on Friday overturned President Jacob Zuma's appointment of the head of the country's public prosecutions, dealing a sharp reprimand to the scandal-tainted leader.

Shaun Abrahams, who was in 2015 named by Zuma as director of public prosecutions, has often been criticised for allegedly protecting Zuma and his associates.

The High Court in Pretoria ordered Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa to name Abrahams' successor within 60 days, stating that Zuma was "conflicted" over the issue as he faces possible reinstatement of criminal charges.

"The appointment of Shaun Abrahams as National Director of Public Prosecutions is declared null and void," said judge Dunstan Mlambo.

The court ruling comes as Abrahams was expected to announce his decision on whether to proceed with Zuma's prosecution on fraud and corruption charges.

Dropping chargesIn October, the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled against prosecutors’ previous decision to drop the charges against Zuma and ordered that they be reinstated. The dropping of the charges in 2009 happened months before Zuma became president.

It then fell to Abrahams, appointed by Zuma as chief state prosecutor in 2015, to decide whether or not the National Prosecuting Authority would pursue a case against Zuma.

Zuma's criminal charges relate to multi-billion dollar arms procurement deals by the government in the late 1990s, where he is accused of having received bribes.

Abrahams gave Zuma until the end of November to make representations to prevent the charges being brought against him. Abrahams has not commented on whether Zuma presented any submissions of what decision he has taken on the matter.

Civil society groups had launched a court application questioning Abrahams' fitness to hold office after he brought criminal charges against former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

Rogue unit

Gordhan and his former colleagues were accused of running a "rogue" tax unit that spied on top government officials while he was in charge of the revenue service.

The allegations were later found to be false.

A statement from Zuma's office said he would appeal the decision to rescind Abrahams' appointment.

Zuma has also faced a string of corruption allegations during his time in office, especially in connection with the Gupta family.

Emails leaked earlier this year suggest the Gupta family may have used their influence to secure lucrative state contracts for their various companies.

Zuma and the Guptas deny any wrongdoing.

SOURCE:AFP
