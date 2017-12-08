WORLD
Israeli air strikes wound at least 25 civilians in Gaza Strip
Israeli army claims the strikes, which struck two locations in Gaza Strip, were carried out in response to rockets which were fired from Gaza.
A wounded Palestinian toddler receives treatment at a hospital following an Israeli air strike in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on December 8, 2017. / AFP
December 8, 2017

At least 25 Palestinians were wounded on Friday after air strikes carried out by Israeli forces struck two locations in the Gaza strip, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The Israeli military said that “it targeted two posts for Hamas in the Gaza strip”.

“Israeli air forces hit a military post and weapons store in the northern Gaza Strip,” the army said.

Early Saturday more Israeli air strikes hit Gaza, but no casualties were reported yet. 

On Friday, the Israeli army said that the “Iron Dome defense system had intercepted a Palestinian rocket fired from Gaza [...] while another rocket landed in the Sderot community and damaged some vehicles.”

In another statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said a second Palestinian had succumbed to injuries he sustained during clashes in the Gaza strip.

More than 281 Palestinians were also injured when Israeli troops used force to disperse Friday's demonstrations held across the Palestinian territories.

After Friday prayers, thousands of Palestinians rallied in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and East Jerusalem to protest a decision by US President Donald Trump - announced earlier this week - to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
