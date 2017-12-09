Suspected Ugandan rebels killed at least 15 Tanzanian UN peacekeepers and wounded 53 others in a raid on a base in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called the worst attack on the organisation in recent history.

The UN chief said the attack constituted a war crime and called on DRC authorities to investigate and "swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice".

UN officials said they suspected militants from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) staged the assault on the base in the town of Semuliki in North Kivu's Beni territory.

Rival militia groups control parts of mineral-rich eastern DRC nearly a decade and a half after the official end of a 1998-2003 war in which millions of people died, mostly from hunger and disease.

The area has been the scene of repeated massacres and at least 26 people died in an ambush in October.

TRT World's Phillip Owira reports.