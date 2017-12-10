WORLD
Iraq and Iran sign Kirkuk oil deal
Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Saturday that Iraq and Iran have agreed to swap up to 60,000 barrels per day of raw produced oil from the northern Iraqi Kirkuk oilfield.
Iraqi laborers work in Nihran Bin Omar field north of Basra, 550 kilometers southeast of Baghdad, Iraq. / AP
December 10, 2017

Iraq has agreed to swap up to 60,000 barrels per day of crude produced from the northern Iraqi Kirkuk oilfield for Iranian oil, Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar al Luaibi said on Saturday.

The agreement signed by the two countries provides for Iran to deliver to Iraq's southern ports, on the Gulf, "oil of the same characteristics and in the same quantities" as those it would receive from Kirkuk, Luaibi said in a statement.

The deal in effect allows Iraq to resume sales of Kirkuk crude, which have been halted since Iraqi forces took back control of the fields from the KRG in October.

Between 30,000 and 60,000 bpd of Kirkuk crude will be delivered by tanker trucks to the border area of Kermanshah, where Iran has a refinery, Luaibi said.

The two countries are planning to build a pipeline to carry the oil from Kirkuk, so as to avoid trucking the crude, he said.

The pipeline could replace the existing export route from Kirkuk via Turkey and the Mediterranean by pipeline.

KRG forces took control of Kirkuk in 2014, when the Iraqi army collapsed in the face of Daesh, preventing the region's oilfields from falling into the hands of the militants.

