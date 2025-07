Palmitas slum of Pachuca city in Mexico was one of country's violent neighbourhood, rife with criminal gangs, terrorising the community.

Residents even used to fear leaving their houses at nights and the police were not able to access the neighbourhood.

But a team of artists, teamed up with old gangsters, come up with a colourful solution to tackle the violence.

TRT World’sAlasdair Baverstock reports from Mexico city.