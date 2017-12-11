WORLD
'Le Blockade': Qataris respond to Gulf blockade with art
An exhibition in Doha called "Le Blockade" takes a satirical look at the Gulf crisis through artworks, videos and cartoons.
The image shows 'Le Blockade' exhibition in Doha, Qatar, December 11, 2017. (Screencapture) / TRTWorld
December 11, 2017

Qataris have opened an exhibition in Doha called Le Blockade as part of a youth film festival to voice their disapproval of the blockade by four Gulf states.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and trade relations with the emirate almost six months ago. They accuse the Qatar of backing terrorism, which Doha denies.

“Nothing in our contemporary history has come close to the kind of unfairness we are experiencing now. We've chosen to respond to it with a level of class through the arts,” says Fatma al Remaihi, CEO of Doha Film Institute.

The artists say the political crisis has given them a new direction.

TRT World’sKim Vinnell reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
