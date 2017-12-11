WORLD
2 MIN READ
Myanmar military's rape of Rohingya sweeping, methodical – AP
Sexual assault survivors' accounts from several refugee camps in Bangladesh bolster the UN's contention that Myanmar's armed forces systematically use rape as a "calculated tool of terror".
Myanmar military's rape of Rohingya sweeping, methodical – AP
This combo photo comprises of portraits of some of the Rohingya Muslim women taken during an interview with The Associated Press in November 2017 in Kutupalong and Gundum refugee camp in Bangladesh. / AP
December 11, 2017

The rape of Rohingya women by Myanmar's security forces has been sweeping and methodical, AP found in interviews with 29 women and girls who fled to neighbouring Bangladesh. 

These sexual assault survivors from several refugee camps were interviewed separately and extensively. 

They ranged in age from 13 to 35, came from a wide swathe of villages in Myanmar's Rakhine state and described assaults between October 2016 and mid-September.

The AP found distinct patterns in their accounts, their assailants' uniforms and the details of the rapes themselves. 

The testimonies bolster the UN's contention that Myanmar's armed forces are systematically using rape as a "calculated tool of terror" aimed at exterminating the Rohingya people. They also belie the Myanmar military's assertion that the rapes never happened.

Doctors and aid workers, however, say that they are stunned at the sheer volume of rapes, and suspect only a fraction of women have come forward. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) doctors have treated 113 sexual violence survivors since August, a third of them under 18. The youngest was nine years old.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic has more. 

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us