Turkey remembers victims of twin-bombings one year on
Around 100 people laid wreaths and held a minute's silence to remember the 46 people killed. TAK, a faction of the outlawed PKK group, claimed responsibility for the Istanbul attack.
A monument built for the victims is seen on December 10, 2017 during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of the Vodafone stadium attack, near the stadium in Istanbul. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 11, 2017

Turkish football giants FC Besiktas paid tribute Sunday to 46 people killed in twin bombings near the team's stadium, as others held commemorations to mark the first anniversary of the attacks.

"The pain is as raw as the first day," the club said in a statement.

Last Sunday, about 100 people gathered at the Vodafone Park near the stadium and laid wreaths and held a minute's silence at 19:29 GMT (22:29 pm) – the time of the attack.

"How can one fire on and throw bombs at people who ensure our security? How can we live without our police and army? Who will protect us," Sadet Firat, who was at the site, said.

"I hope this does not happen again, that's all that I want," added Ali Ucan.

On December 10 last year, 39 police officers and seven members of the public were killed when two bombs exploded within seconds of each other in the heart of Istanbul.

The blasts also injured 166 people and were claimed by the TAK, which is an offshoot of the outlawed the PKK.

The PKK conducts armed campaigns against Turkey and is recognised as a terrorist organisation by EU and NATO.

Most of the victims died when the first bomb exploded near a group of police officers who had been deployed near the stadium, where Besiktas had just played fellow Turkish club Bursaspor.

Less than a minute later a suicide bomber blew himself up near a group of police on the other side of the stadium.

"We renew our condolences to the relatives of our fellow citizens martyred by the attack near Vodafone Park," the club added.

