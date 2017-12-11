When US President Donald Trump announced that the United States is recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, there was universal condemnation of the decision.

The announcement last week Wednesday sparked protests across the globe, but some among the Palestinians in Israel have questioned the way their leaders have reacted.

Protests in Jerusalem appear to have been muted in comparison to those held on the West Bank and in Gaza.

In some instance there has been outright dissatisfaction over the way the Palestinian leaders have handled the situation.

TRT World's Iolo ap Daffydd reports from the West Bank