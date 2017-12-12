WORLD
2 MIN READ
Car bomb kills journalist in Somali capital
A Somali television journalist was killed in a car bombing in the capital Mogadishu on Monday, an editor for the TV station and local authorities said.
Mourners pray over the body of Somali journalist Mohamed Ibrahim, a news presenter for Kalsan TV, before his burial in Mogadishu, Somalia Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 12, 2017

Mohamed Ibrahim Gabow had borrowed the car from a friend, Mohamed Moalim Mustaf, an editor at Kalsan TV, told Reuters.

"Unexpectedly it exploded and he died on the spot. We do not know who was behind it," he added.

Local government officials confirmed the incident.

"The journalist ... died after a bomb planted in a car he drove exploded. His body has now been taken to a hospital. The police will investigate," said Abdifatah Omar Halane, the spokesman for the mayor of Mogadishu.

Gabow is the fourth journalist killed this year in Somalia, currently ranked 167th out of 180 countries for journalist safety by Reporters Without Borders. No group has ever claimed the killing of a journalist in the capital.

Somalia has been convulsed by instability, violence and lawlessness since early 1990s following the toppling of military dictator Mohamed Siad Barre.

SOURCE:Reuters
