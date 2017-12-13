More than 15,000 refugees are stranded on five islands in the eastern Aegean Sea and are living in facilities built to accommodate half that number.

The refugees are struggling with squalid living conditions and uncertainty about the future. Many are suffering from depression and similar conditions.

Now, winter is coming.

Maria, her husband and their baby daughter arrived on the Greek island of Lesvos three weeks ago.

They're from Afghanistan and they've now joined almost 7,000 people from 60 countries who are living in the overcrowded Moria refugee camp.

TRT World's Valentini Anagnostopoulou has their story.