Philippines: On the road to authoritarianism?
Many fear that moves by President Duterte to reign in Muslim extremists might be more than simply dealing with extremists. Some are extremely concerned.
Many in the Philippines are concerned that the recently declared martial law will undermine their human rights and democracy. / AP
By Giordano STOLLEY
December 14, 2017

The Philippine Congress has extended martial law on the troubled island of Mindanao.

The country's President Rodrigo Duterte said the move was necessary to tackle extremist Muslim groups such as Daesh. 

Security officials had earlier told Congress militants loyal to Daesh were regrouping and recruiting young fighters to launch attacks in the region of 22 million people, home to the country's Muslim minority.

The move, though has raised concerns with opponents labelling the one-year period as excessive. They have also expressed fears that democracy is being undermined and that the Philippines is heading towards an authoritarian state. 

