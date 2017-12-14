The Syrian civil war, now in its seventh year, has displaced millions of people.

At least three million of them have fled to neighbouring Turkey, which now hosts more refugees than all of Europe combined.

As winter sets in, the refugees are confronting new challenges as cooling temperatures encroach on their already difficult lives.

The Turkish Red Crescent and other aid groups are part of an effort to make winter more bearable.

TRT World’sSara Firth reports from Hatay on the Turkish-Syrian border.