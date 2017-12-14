Russian President Vladimir Putin – riding a brown bear in medieval armour, cuddling a puppy and dressed as Santa Claus.

The pictures are not his latest publicity photos, but rather artwork at a new Moscow exhibition focused on Russia’s leader.

'SuperPutin' features some 30 works by Russian artists depicting Putin in various poses.

The exhibition opened on the same day Putin announced his bid for a fourth term as Russia’s president, an election in 2018 he is almost guaranteed to win.

TRT World's Julia Lyubova visited the exhibition, which runs until January 15 at the UMAM museum in Moscow.