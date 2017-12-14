WORLD
Five years after Sandy Hook, US gun control advocates try a new strategy
Adam Lanza shot dead 20 children and six teachers at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012. But little has changed there or elsewhere. Failed by their representatives, gun control advocates are running for office themselves.
It has been 5 years since a gunman, Adam Lanza, 20, shot to dead 20 children and 6 staff member of Sandy Hook Elementary school. After the attack, the US' gun culture is still at stake / Reuters
December 14, 2017

Five years ago on December 14, 2012, a 20-year-old gunman, Adam Lanza, attacked the Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.

He slaughtered 20 children, most of them between six and seven, as well as six staff members before he shot himself dead.

Lanza also killed his mother before he attacked the school.

The attack was seen by many as the most horrific in a long and continuing history of shooting deaths in the United States.

Tired of battling big business and alleged 2nd amendment protection of gun ownership, gun control advocates who feel let down by their representatives are increasingly running for office themselves.

As TRT World'sHarry Horton reports, it's happening in Newton too.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
