Japan imposes fresh sanctions on North Korea
The measures freeze assets of 19 more North Korean institutions, an attempt to put pressure on Pyongyang to halt its nuclear weapons and missile development.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe seen walking past a Japanese flag at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, December 27, 2016, in Honolulu, has vowed to maximize pressure on Pyongyang. / AP
December 15, 2017

Japan said on Friday it had added 19 more entities to its list of organisations and individuals targeted by asset-freeze sanctions on North Korea.

The sanctions list now comprises 103 entities and 108 individuals in total, including seven Chinese entities, five Chinese individuals, one Singaporean entity and two Namibian entities, it said.

They include organisations involved in financial services, coal and minerals trading, transportation and sending North Korean labourers abroad, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Japan has already imposed strict sanctions on North Korea, including a blanket ban on trade and port calls.

Top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said: "North Korea launched an ICBM ballistic missile that landed in our exclusive economic zone and continues to repeat provocative commentaries.

"In light of this, as we host a ministerial meeting of the UN Security Council on December 15, we have decided on the asset freeze in order to further increase pressure" on the reclusive state.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
