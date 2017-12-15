WORLD
1 MIN READ
'SafeBoda' promises safer way to travel in Uganda capital
The motorcycle taxi app has become a hit among commuters in Kampala which is notorious for traffic jams and road accidents.
'SafeBoda' promises safer way to travel in Uganda capital
The drivers of SafeBoda are trained and equipped with appropriate gear to make the ride safe in a city which is notorious for traffic jams and accidents. (Twitter/‏@SafeBoda )
December 15, 2017

A motorcycle taxi service called 'SafeBoda,' which works like Uber, is a success story for Uganda's capital Kampala.

The smart app operated service has become a big hit among commuters because it does more than just making it easier for them to hail the motorbike taxi.

The drivers of SafeBoda are trained and equipped with appropriate gear to make the ride safe in a city which is notorious for traffic jams and accidents.

"I'm paying more or less the same money, for a much more comfortable ride, for a safer ride," says Julia Namale, a SafeBoda customer.

TRT World's Grainne Harrington reports from Kampala.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Dozens of pro-Palestine protesters arrested in UK after Palestine Action ban
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us