A motorcycle taxi service called 'SafeBoda,' which works like Uber, is a success story for Uganda's capital Kampala.

The smart app operated service has become a big hit among commuters because it does more than just making it easier for them to hail the motorbike taxi.

The drivers of SafeBoda are trained and equipped with appropriate gear to make the ride safe in a city which is notorious for traffic jams and accidents.

"I'm paying more or less the same money, for a much more comfortable ride, for a safer ride," says Julia Namale, a SafeBoda customer.

TRT World's Grainne Harrington reports from Kampala.