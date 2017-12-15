POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Berliners share some cheer with their pooches at Christmas market for dogs
Owners who want to make sure their furry friends don't feel left out of the season spirit can buy their pups a sweater or have their portrait drawn.
Berliners share some cheer with their pooches at Christmas market for dogs
Owners shop for their dogs at Sirius Dog Christmas Market in Berlin, Germany on December 14, 2017. / TRTWorld
December 15, 2017

A Christmas market for dogs in Berlin so they can share the cheer with their humans. It may sound a bit out of the ordinary but it's part of a long-standing tradition.

Dozens of vendors at the Sirius Dog Christmas Market await their fluffy customers to offer everything from gourmet food to fashion chic.

"At the usual Christmas markets, there's no place for dogs. They get stepped on, there's nothing for them to eat or drink. Instead there's only stress. Here, they can relax," the founder of the market Dagmar Liepe said. 

And in its sixth year, it is more popular than ever. TRT World'sIra Spitzer reports from Berlin.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign preferential trade deal
Climate crisis poses 'existential threat': ICJ's landmark ruling
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Over 100 NGOs warn of 'mass starvation' sweeping besieged Gaza
Saudi delegation arrives in Damascus, aims to invest billions: Syrian media
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us