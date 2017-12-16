WORLD
2 MIN READ
Australian probe into child abuse recommends ending Catholic celibacy
Australia's longest-running royal commission has been investigating since 2012 how the Catholic Church and other institutions responded to sexual abuse of children in the country over 90 years.
This handout photo from the Royal Commission dated December 14, 2017 shows Counsel Assisting Gail Furness (L), Federal Opposition Leader Bill Shorten (C) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (R) looking through the Message to Australia book that was published from hand-written letters from victims of child sexual abuse at the final sitting of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Sydney. / AFP
December 16, 2017

An Australian inquiry into child abuse recommended on Friday that the Catholic Church lift its demand of celibacy from clergy and that priests be prosecuted for failing to report evidence of paedophilia heard in the confessional.

Australia's Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse delivered its final 17-volume report and 189 recommendations following a wide-ranging investigation. Australia's longest-running royal commission — which is the country's highest form of inquiry — has been investigating since 2012 how the Catholic Church and other institutions responded to sexual abuse of children in Australia over 90 years.

The report heard the testimonies of more than 8,000 survivors of child sex abuse. Of those who were abused in religious institutions, 62 percent were Catholics.

"We have concluded that there were catastrophic failures of leadership of Catholic Church authorities over many decades," the report said.

Trt World's Usmaan Lone reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
