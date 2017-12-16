WORLD
3 MIN READ
Canadian billionaire Barry Sherman and wife found dead
Barry Sherman, founder of Apotex Inc and his wife Honey were found dead at their Toronto home in what police say 'suspicious' circumstances.
Canadian billionaire Barry Sherman and wife found dead
Honey and Barry Sherman, Chairman and CEO of Apotex Inc., at the annual United Jewish Appeal (UJA) fundraiser in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on August 24, 2010. / Reuters Archive
December 16, 2017

Canadian police said they were investigating the mysterious deaths of Barry Sherman, founder of Canadian pharmaceutical firm Apotex Inc, and his wife, Honey, one of the nation's wealthiest couples whose bodies were found in their mansion on Friday.

Police said they learned of the deaths after responding to a midday (1700 GMT) medical call at the Sherman's home in an affluent section of northeast Toronto. 

Two bodies covered in blankets were removed from the home and loaded into an unmarked van on Friday evening.

A real estate agent discovered the bodies in the basement while preparing for an open house, the Toronto Globeand Mail reported, citing a relative.

The Shermans recently listed their home for sale for nearly $5.4 million. 

"The circumstances of their death appear suspicious and we are treating it that way," said Constable David Hopkinson. 

Homicide detectives later told reporters gathered outside the home that there were no signs of forced entry.

Their neighbours, business associates and some of Canada's most powerful politicians said they were saddened by the deaths.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted out a special condolence message:

Toronto Mayor John Tory also tweeted that he was "shocked and heartbroken."

In a separate statement, Tory said, "Toronto Police are investigating, and I hope that investigation will be able to provide answers for all of us who are mourning this tremendous loss."

Condolences poured in from Canada's business community and political circles.

One of the wealthiest Canadian couples

Sherman, 75, founded privately held Apotex in 1974, growing it by introducing large numbers of low-cost generic drugs that took market share from branded pharmaceuticals. 

He stepped down as chief executive in 2012 but remained executive chairman.

Forbes has estimated Sherman's fortune at $3.2 billion.

Apotex is the world's No. 7 generic drugmaker with 11,000 employees and annual sales of more than 1.5 billion in more than 45 countries, according to its website.

The couple was known for their philanthropy, giving tens of millions of dollars to hospitals, universities and Jewish organisations, Canada's CBCreported.

"They were extremely successful in business, but also very, very giving people," former Ontario Premier Bob Rae told CBC

"It's going to be a very, very big loss."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign preferential trade deal
Climate crisis poses 'existential threat': ICJ's landmark ruling
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Over 100 NGOs warn of 'mass starvation' sweeping besieged Gaza
Saudi delegation arrives in Damascus, aims to invest billions: Syrian media
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us