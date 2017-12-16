Climate change and human activity is devastating areas of Morocco's forest ecosystems, where forests cover more than 90,000 square kilometres, which is nearly 13% of the country.

Tree cover loss in Morocco stood at 31,724 hectares between 2001-2016, while gain lagged behind at 19,541 over the same period, according to statistics from Global Forest Watch.

To counter this, the Moroccan government announced a partnership with civil society groups to plant 800,000 trees across the North African country by 2024.

By involving civil society and local groups in their plan, the government hopes to plant the seeds of change to help communities understand the effects of deforestation and prevent its spread.

TRT World'sAdefemi Akinsanya reports.