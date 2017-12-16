WORLD
2 MIN READ
Japan embraces robotics to tackle ageing population problem
Japan's ageing population and a low labour force growth rate has pushed it to embrace technology at a much faster pace than others.
Japan embraces robotics to tackle ageing population problem
Toyota's third-generation humanoid T-HR3 robot, remotely controlled by a staff member, holds a ball handed by another staff at International Robot Exhibition in Tokyo, November 29, 2017. / AP
December 16, 2017

Japan's ageing population and a low labour force growth rate has pushed it to embrace technology and robotics at a much faster pace than others.  

A hotel staffed by robots and one that folds clothes are just a few examples of how the country is taking to technology. And now there's a robot that helps with childcare as well.

"The robot can help busy parents, especially when children don't listen. That's when the robot says something like 'I'm sleepy, let's go to bed', or 'I need to go to the bathroom, can you show me the way' and asks for the child's help,” said Cocotto Developer Yusaku Ota.

“Children learn to take care of the robot, which helps teach good habits and consideration of others," he said.

While in other parts of the world people worry about robots taking jobs, in Japan there's no such fear.

"This is like asking people whether smartphones made people lose their jobs or for example washers and dryers made people lose their jobs. Maybe some people lost their jobs but it probably created more opportunities so this is something robot technology will make," said Shin Sakane, president and CEO of Seven Dreamers Laboratories.

TRT World'sJoel Flynn take a look at how Japan is embracing tech.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign preferential trade deal
Climate crisis poses 'existential threat': ICJ's landmark ruling
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Over 100 NGOs warn of 'mass starvation' sweeping besieged Gaza
Saudi delegation arrives in Damascus, aims to invest billions: Syrian media
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us