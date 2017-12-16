WORLD
1 MIN READ
Jordan's Zaatari refugee camp for Syrians braces for winter
Tens of thousands of Syrian refugees in Jordan’s Zaatari refugee camp try to deal with cold weather in their makeshift homes as winter approaches.
Jordan's Zaatari refugee camp for Syrians braces for winter
This June 19, 2016 file photo shows hundreds of portable buildings housing Syrian refugees stretching to the horizon at the Zaatari refugee camp in northern Jordan. / AP
December 16, 2017

The Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan, located close to the Jordanian-Syrian border, is home to nearly 80,000 people, displaced by a deadly war in Syria.

The camp, run by the United Nations Refugee Agency, has a water network.

With its growing infrastructure taking shape, it could soon become Jordan's fourth largest city.

But the conditions still remain very poor for thousands of Syrians as winter sets in.

TRT World’sFrancis Collings visited the camp and explains the difficulties refugees are facing.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us