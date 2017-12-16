The Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan, located close to the Jordanian-Syrian border, is home to nearly 80,000 people, displaced by a deadly war in Syria.

The camp, run by the United Nations Refugee Agency, has a water network.

With its growing infrastructure taking shape, it could soon become Jordan's fourth largest city.

But the conditions still remain very poor for thousands of Syrians as winter sets in.

TRT World’sFrancis Collings visited the camp and explains the difficulties refugees are facing.