WORLD
4 MIN READ
Guests from royal families attend former Romanian king's funeral
An illustrious roster of royals, most of them from Europe, are attending the funeral of Romania's former king, Michael I, who died at the age of 96 in Switzerland.
Guests from royal families attend former Romanian king's funeral
Soldiers carry the coffin of late Romanian King Michael as Britain's Prince Charles, Former Spanish Queen Sofia and former Spanish King Juan Carlos, King Carl Gustaf of Sweden and his wife, Sweden's Queen Silvia and Henri, Duke of Luxembourg, attend a funeral ceremony for late Romanian King Michael in Bucharest, Romania, on December 16, 2017. / Reuters
December 16, 2017

King Michael I, who ruled Romania twice before being forced to abdicate by the communists in 1947, died at age 96 in Switzerland this month.

The late monarch's remains were flown by military plane to Romania this week and received with great fanfare. 

Romanian politicians, diplomats and tens of thousands of mourners have paid their respects at his coffin, first in the mountain resort where he was born and then at the Royal Palace in Bucharest.

Michael's final journey before he is buried at the Curtea de Arges cemetery in central Romania will be by royal train.

Guests

An illustrious roster of royals, most of them from European royal families, are attending the funeral.

Britain's Prince Charles is in attendance. 

Michael was a first cousin of his father, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia are present, so are Spain's former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia who are close to Romania's royal family.

Non-European royal guests include Princess Muna al-Hussein, mother of King Abdullah II of Jordan.

The will

It's not clear exactly how much Michael and the royal house owns, but they do have castles and real estate.

While Romania has been a republic for 70 years, the monarchy still holds some allure for Romanians, and Michael was seen as a symbol of morality and modesty.

There is speculation that Prince Paul may seek material reparations, and Medforth-Mills, who's among the more popular royals, may seek a wider public role after his mysterious disinheritance in 2015, allegedly over a child born out of wedlock.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us