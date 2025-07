Idris Al Aghouri, a farmer in Libya recently stumbled upon two ancient tombs in the coastal town of Tocra that could date as far back as the second century BC.

The tombs contain artefacts including pottery and coins.

Aghouri says he has handed over 22 pieces of pottery and 17 coins to Tocra Antiquities Authority but officials have shown little interest in the site and the discovery.

TRT World's Kim Vinnell reports.