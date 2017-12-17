WORLD
Mexicans, Americans unite for cross-border Christmas mass
Residents of Tijuana and San Diego celebrate the Posada Without Borders mass at US-Mexico border, praying for refugees and immigrants all over the world.
Activist dressed up as Joseph and Maria stand near the double steel fence that separates the US and Mexico at the border in Tijuana, Mexico, during the event on December 16, 2017. / Reuters
December 17, 2017

Residents of Tijuana and San Diego gathered at the US-Mexico border fence on Saturday for a binational Christmas celebration amid a hardline stance from Washington on immigration.

People on both sides struggled to see each other through the rusty steel lattice on the fence separating Baja California and California states for the Posada Without Borders mass, a Mexican celebration which commemorates the biblical story.

For many the Christmas story of Joseph and Mary in search of shelter has many parallels with the plight of migrants largely from Central America who are in search of the American dream.

Deportees were amongst those gathered at the mass, retelling their own experience.

TRT World'sArabella Munro has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
