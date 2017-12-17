Residents of Tijuana and San Diego gathered at the US-Mexico border fence on Saturday for a binational Christmas celebration amid a hardline stance from Washington on immigration.

People on both sides struggled to see each other through the rusty steel lattice on the fence separating Baja California and California states for the Posada Without Borders mass, a Mexican celebration which commemorates the biblical story.

For many the Christmas story of Joseph and Mary in search of shelter has many parallels with the plight of migrants largely from Central America who are in search of the American dream.

Deportees were amongst those gathered at the mass, retelling their own experience.

TRT World'sArabella Munro has more on the story.