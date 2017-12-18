WORLD
1 MIN READ
2017 in review: How did the Qatar crisis affect the Arab Gulf?
Led by Saudi Arabia, several states in the Middle East and Africa have severed ties with Qatar, accusing the gas-rich Gulf state of supporting terrorism and Iran. Qatar denies the allegations.
2017 in review: How did the Qatar crisis affect the Arab Gulf?
A depiction of Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, attracts signatures and comments of support from residents amid a diplomatic crisis between Qatar and neighbouring Arab countries in Doha, Qatar, July 3, 2017. / AP Archive
December 18, 2017

In 2017, the Middle East's relatively stable Gulf monarchies witnessed a rocky falling out.

Beyond wars in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, a diplomatic rift continued apace as the region's two competing powers, Iran and Saudi Arabia, tried to outmanoeuvre each other.

There have been long-standing differences between Qatar and its neighbours, but the current dispute – revolving around allegations of supporting terrorism and being too close to Iran – appears to be more serious.

TRTWorld'sIolo ap Dafydd looks at the proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and how other countries have reacted.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us