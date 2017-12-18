In 2017, the Middle East's relatively stable Gulf monarchies witnessed a rocky falling out.

Beyond wars in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, a diplomatic rift continued apace as the region's two competing powers, Iran and Saudi Arabia, tried to outmanoeuvre each other.

There have been long-standing differences between Qatar and its neighbours, but the current dispute – revolving around allegations of supporting terrorism and being too close to Iran – appears to be more serious.

TRTWorld'sIolo ap Dafydd looks at the proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and how other countries have reacted.