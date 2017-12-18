The US President Donald Trump declared a new national security strategy on Monday, stressing the "America first" message of his 2016 election campaign and faulting previous US leaders for failing to measure up to it and look out for the nation's citizens.

"Our leaders engaged in nation building abroad while they failed to build up and replenish our nation at home," he said, pointing to the economy's strong performance and predicting even better result under his policies.

His security strategy envisions nations in constant competition, reverses Obama-era warnings on climate change and affirms that the US will unilaterally defend its sovereignty, even if that means risking exiting the agreements with other countries that have dominated the United States' foreign policy since the Cold War.

The strategy, a policy document that shapes policymaking, that criticises China and Russia, could sharply alter US international relationships if fully implemented.

Trump said that the US wanted Pakistan to take decisive action to help fight extremism, and that Washington had "no choice" but to deal with the challenge posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.

Four key themes

His strategy focuses on four main themes: protecting the homeland, promoting American prosperity, demonstrating peace through strength and advancing American influence in an ever-competitive world.

While the administration often says that "America First" does not mean "America Alone," the national security strategy makes clear that the United States will stand up for itself even if that means acting unilaterally or alienating others on issues such as trade, climate change and immigration.

The last such strategy document, prepared by President Barack Obama in 2015, declared climate change an "urgent and growing threat to our national security."

The Trump plan removes that determination – following the administration’s threat to pull out of the Paris climate accord.

US interests in the Middle East

Despite international challenges, the document cites emerging opportunities to advance American interests in the Middle East.

"Some of our partners are working together to reject radical ideologies and key leaders are calling for a rejection of Islamist extremism and violence," it says.

The strategy document asserts that "for generations the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians has been understood as the prime irritant preventing peace and prosperity in the region."

It says, "Today, the threats from radical jihadist terrorist organisations and the threat from Iran are creating the realization that Israel is not the cause of the region’s problems. States have increasingly found common interests with Israel in confronting common threats."

This comes just days after Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, igniting condemnation around the world.

Challenges from N Korea, China and Russia

The strategy also details the threats of "rogue regimes," like North Korea.

It says that China and Russia "challenge American power, influence, and interests, attempting to erode American security and prosperity."

The strategy document says that "actors such as Russia are using information tools in an attempt to undermine the legitimacy of democracies."

It attacks China and Russia as "revisionist powers" bent on rolling back American interests."

"China and Russia challenge American power, influence, and interests, attempting to erode American security and prosperity," the document shapes – a sharp break from Trump's friendly approach to Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.