WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pence delays trip to Egypt and Israel amid Jerusalem crisis
While US officials say they rescheduled his visit because of a key vote on Trump’s tax plan, the move comes as US faces criticism in the Middle East over decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
Pence delays trip to Egypt and Israel amid Jerusalem crisis
Mike Pence, an evangelical Christian, is a strong backer of Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital. / Reuters
December 18, 2017

US Vice President Mike Pence is postponing his trip to Egypt and Israel this week in order to stay in Washington for a congressional vote on President Donald Trump's tax overhaul plan, White House officials said on Monday.

But the move comes at a time when the US is facing widespread criticism over its decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. 

Pence was supposed to depart on Tuesday night for Cairo. Instead, the trip will be rescheduled for the week of January 14. 

The trip was already in a disarray after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas refused to meet Pence following the Jerusalem announcement on December 6. 

The Christian leadership in Egypt and Israel had already refused to meet the US vice president.

Pence, an evangelical Christian, was planning to highlight the plight of Christian minorities during his trip.

Earlier this month, Pope Tawadros II, the leader of Egypt’s Coptic Christians, declined to meet Pence, saying his visit comes “at an unsuitable time and without consideration for the feelings of millions of people,” according to Newsweek

Pence, a strong supporter of Trump’s decision, was to spend three days in the region with stops in Israel and Egypt, the first high-level official to visit after the president reversed decades of US policy and announced the United States would start the process of moving its embassy from Tel Aviv.

The status of Jerusalem, which holds Muslim, Jewish and Christian holy sites, is one of the thorniest obstacles to a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, who were furious over Trump’s move and have declined to meet with Pence. 

The international community does not recognise Israeli sovereignty over the full city.

US has further alienated its allies by vetoing a United Nations Security Council resolution that called for the US declaration of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital to be withdrawn. 

Israel considers Jerusalem its eternal capital, while Palestinians want the capital of an independent state of theirs to be in the city’s eastern sector, which Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed in a move never recognised internationally.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us