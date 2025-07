South Africa's ruling African National Congress has chosen its next leader. Trade unionist Cyril Ramaphosa succeeds the country's president Jacob Zuma as party head.

Jacob Zuma has been riddled with scandal, allegations of corruption and cronyism.

Zuma's fate may well rest in Ramaphosa's hands.

And now Ramaphosa has the task of uniting a deeply divided party.

TRT World'sLynsey Chutel reports.