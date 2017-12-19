A week after the eighth round of UN-backed Geneva talks for a political solution to the Syrian war, parties to the conflict will gather on Thursday for the latest round of Astana talks.

The nearly seven-year conflict has left more than 340,000 people dead and has displaced millions of others. The fighting in Syria has now been contained to a few pockets, primarily in Hama and Eastern Ghouta. Regime-backer Moscow has ordered a “significant part” of the Russian military contingent to pull out of Syria.

Although the participating parties have expressed their desire to move from a military solution to a political one, the rival sides did not meet face-to-face for negotiations in Geneva last week during the latest round of talks. The regime's delegation left the city, with plans to return later, while France accused it of obstructing the peace talks.

The Astana talks, spearheaded by Russia, Turkey and Iran, originally convened in an effort to complement the Geneva processes. It succeeded mostly in establishing de-escalation zones and ceasefires. However, the continuous failure of the UN-led Syria peace talks has cast doubt over United Nations' efforts to mediate a solution to the country's devastating war. Meanwhile, regime backer Russia has emerged as a key deal-maker in the war-torn country.

Putin’s Syria preferences

Bolstered by Russia's intervention in 2015, Damascus has retaken large swathes of opposition-held territory. Moscow also used this opportunity to advance its own interests in the region, by playing a delicate balancing game with various, sometimes opposing, groups in Syria. Russia has tried to maintain the upper hand in negotiations, and prevent other powers, especially the United States, from having far-reaching influence in the country.

The Astana talks, the first successful effort at de-escalating the conflict in Syria, is one channel through which Russia has maintained its leading position in a possible transition period in Syria. Moscow also continues to push for political solutions through its own channels, such as the planned Syrian National Dialogue Congress to take place in the Russian resort city of Sochi in early 2018.

Despite these efforts, the Syrian opposition, the European countries and the US, maintain that Geneva is the only legitimate channel for political transition negotiations, and that the Astana process is a complementary one.

Before the Geneva talks, Nasr al Hariri, the chief negotiator for the opposition, said the Swiss city remained "the only place to reach a political solution," but warned that with international institutions "held hostage" by the regime and its backers, another round of talks would probably be fruitless.

With the Geneva talks ending in failure for the eighth time, various parties are looking to the negotiations in Astana for the possibility of more concrete steps.

The agenda is expected to include talks on a prisoner exchange, the exchange of the bodies of those killed, regulation for searches of the missing, continued operations for the de-escalation zones and humanitarian de-mining, according to the Russian TASS news agency.

Trump’s Assad policy

Since the start of Syria's civil war in 2011, numerous diplomatic attempts to end the conflict have failed, mainly over the issue of the future of regime leader Bashar al Assad.

The regime's top negotiator, Bashar al Jaafari, slammed the opposition for "placing preconditions for the Geneva talks," and flatly rejected their call for direct negotiations until they dropped the demand.

Then, breaking with US policy on Assad, the Trump administration is considering allowing Assad to remain president until the planned elections in 2021, according to a report from The New Yorker, just weeks after Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the “reign of the Assad family is coming to an end.”

Despite reports that Tillerson would make statements giving no roles for Assad in Syria’s future, Tillerson made no such direct remarks, instead suggesting that the Assad regime would no longer be in a leadership position after a new constitution and election takes place as part of the peace process.

“[W]e’ve held the Russians accountable to deliver the regime to that negotiating table. We hold ourselves and our partners in the region to deliver opposition representatives to the table who are ready to engage in putting in place that roadmap for peace, with a new constitution, new elections which allow all Syrians—the entire Syrian diaspora, including those who have been displaced—to vote on the future of Syria,” he said.

“And it is our belief that through that process, the Assad regime will no longer be part of that leadership.”

Regime’s “lack of interest” in negotiations

The opposition and Western diplomats are concerned that parallel Moscow-backed talks in Astana are an effort to circumvent the UN talks and impose a solution favourable to Assad after major battlefield gains by Russian-backed regime forces.

Although Jaafari has said that they did not want the Geneva talks to fail, Staffan de Mistura, the UN’s Special Envoy for Syria has blamed the regime for lack of progress in the talks.

"[W]e did not have real negotiations,” he said, blaming in particular the government delegation's apparent lack of interest in discussing anything besides the fight against "terrorism".

A European diplomat who did not want to be identified told AFP that the failure of the latest round of talks had raised "profound questions" about the government's commitment to the process.

"I think we are treading water at the moment," he said.

"To some extent we can only tread water so long as the regime feels impunity and no pressure to negotiate."