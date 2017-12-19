WORLD
3 MIN READ
K-pop star joins the ill-fated '27 Club'
Kim Jong-hyun, better known by the stage name Jonghyun, was found unconscious at a hotel in Seoul and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, Seoul police said.
K-pop star joins the ill-fated '27 Club'
Kim spent nearly a decade in his leading role as one of five members of SHINee, one of the most popular boy bands in the country, as well as a solo artist. December 19, 2017 / AFP
December 19, 2017

With his suicide, Kim Jong-Hyun, lead singer of South Korean boy band SHINee, joins an ill-fated group of famous rock stars who passed away at 27 – the so-called "27 Club."

He was found on Monday in a hotel room in the South Korean capital, Seoul, in what police said was suicide. 

Rolling Stones founding member Brian Jones, guitarist Jimi Hendrix, singer Janis Joplin, The Doors singer Jim Morrison, Nirvana singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain, and British soul singer Amy Winehouse are the other major "members" of the notorious club.

TRT World's Joseph Hayat has more. 

Amy Winehouse 

Winehouse, one of Britain most famous soul singers, was found dead in her bed at her London flat on July 23, 2011 after years of drug and alcohol addiction. 

The singer of Back to Black and Rehab, won six Grammy awards, one of them posthumously. She died of alcohol poisoning.

Kurt Cobain

Cobain, who died on April 5, 1994, had a well-documented struggle with heroin during his brief career with US grunge rockers Nirvana. But it was not drugs that claimed his life, but his own hand.

Just weeks after taking an overdose of tranquilisers in Rome, Cobain, who was married to troubled rocker Courtney Love and best known for the hit Smells Like Teen Spirit, killed himself with a shotgun at his house in Seattle.

Jim Morrison

On July 3, 1971, the US Doors singer of the hits Light My Fire and the brooding masterpiece The End died in his bathtub in his Paris flat, alcoholic and obese, after suffering a heart attack.

His grave is one of the most visited at the Pere-Lachaise cemetery in Paris.

Janis Joplin

On October 4, 1970, US singer Joplin, known for her bluesy vocal style, died of a suspected heroin overdose. Her album Pearl was released posthumously and became her biggest seller.

Jimi Hendrix

Hendrix, the pioneering US guitar wizard whose whose hits included Purple Haze and Hey Joe, died on September 18, 1970.

He choked on his own vomit in a hotel in London after swallowing sleeping pills and drinking red wine.

Brian Jones

Jones, who left the Rolling Stones after disagreements with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, had problems with drugs and alcohol.

He drowned in the swimming pool on his estate in Sussex, southern England during the night of July 2-3, 1969 and was found by his girlfriend. An inquest recorded a verdict of death by misadventure.

Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us