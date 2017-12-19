WORLD
China, Russia decry Trump's 'outdated' and 'imperial' security plan
Beijing and Moscow hit back hours after the Trump administration unveiled its approach to the world with biting language, framing Beijing and Moscow as global competitors.
December 19, 2017
December 19, 2017

China and Russia on Tuesday decried President Donald Trump's first National Security Strategy – which denounced both nations as challengers to US power – as a "Cold War mentality" with an "imperialist character."

The two global powerhouses hit back hours after the Trump administration unveiled its approach to the world with biting language, framing Beijing and Moscow as global competitors.

"We urge the United States to stop intentionally distorting China's strategic intentions and to abandon outdated notions such as the Cold War mentality and zero-sum game, otherwise it will only harm itself or others," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

TRT World'sAdefemi Akinsanya has more details.

Moscow issued its own denunciation moments later.

"The imperialist character of this document is obvious, as is the refusal to renounce a unipolar world, an insistent refusal," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The report's tough tone contrasts sharply with Trump's friendlier face-to-face encounters with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"China and Russia challenge American power, influence, and interests, attempting to erode American security and prosperity," the document says.

Vigorous defence

Accusing China of seeking "to displace the United States" in Asia, the 68-page strategy is a litany of US grievances, from the Chinese stealing data to spreading "features of its authoritarian system."

"Contrary to our hopes, China expanded its power at the expense of the sovereignty of others," it says.

Beijing launched a vigorous defence of its "peaceful development", saying any report "which distorts the facts, or maliciously slanders will only do so in vain."

"China will never pursue its own development at the expense of other countries' interests," Hua told a regular news briefing.

"At the same time we will never give up our legitimate rights and interests."

Not a threat to US

The Kremlin's Peskov said that Russia "cannot accept" being described as a threat to US security.

But Peskov praised "modest" positive features in the report, pointing to what he said was Washington's readiness to co-operate with Russia in areas such as an exchange of security information.

SOURCE:AFP
