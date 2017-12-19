December 19, 2017
In August 2017, the world watched in shock when the small university town of Charlottesville, in the state of Virginia, became the scene of deadly protests.
White supremacists and Neo-Nazis organised a 'Unite the Right' rally in the city prompting a strong reaction from residents - who took to the streets to counter protest.
One person was killed and several wounded in a day of violence that signalled a wider and pervasive problem: that of America's complex relationship with the concept of race.
TRT World's Anelise Borges reports.