In August 2017, the world watched in shock when the small university town of Charlottesville, in the state of Virginia, became the scene of deadly protests.

White supremacists and Neo-Nazis organised a 'Unite the Right' rally in the city prompting a strong reaction from residents - who took to the streets to counter protest.

One person was killed and several wounded in a day of violence that signalled a wider and pervasive problem: that of America's complex relationship with the concept of race.

TRT World's Anelise Borges reports.