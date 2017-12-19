WORLD
1 MIN READ
2017 in review: Race relations in America
From Charlottesville to the "Take a knee" protests, the issue of race and inequality increasingly made headlines in the US in 2017.
2017 in review: Race relations in America
The Black Lives Matter movement denounces police violence against black Americans. January 14, 2017 / Reuters
December 19, 2017

In August 2017, the world watched in shock when the small university town of Charlottesville, in the state of Virginia, became the scene of deadly protests.

White supremacists and Neo-Nazis organised a 'Unite the Right' rally in the city prompting a strong reaction from residents - who took to the streets to counter protest.

One person was killed and several wounded in a day of violence that signalled a wider and pervasive problem: that of America's complex relationship with the concept of race.

TRT World's Anelise Borges reports. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us