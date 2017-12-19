WORLD
Can Ramaphosa fix South Africa's economic woes?
Some investors worry that the new ANC leader may not be able to bring drastic policy changes because half of the party's top decision-making body remains in hands of the old guard.
An ANC member walks past a stall outside the venue of the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa December 19, 2017. / Reuters
December 19, 2017

As South Africans celebrate country's deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa's election as new leader of the ruling African National Congress, questions are being asked if he can deliver on the economic front. 

Ramaphosa, a former trade unionist-turned-businessman, defeated Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, President Jacob Zuma's ex-wife, in narrowly contested party election on Monday. 

There are hopes Ramaphosa will put the economy on a stronger footing if he wins the presidential election in 2019. 

But, as TRT World'sPhilip Owira reports, those high expectations come with many challenges.

SOURCE:TRT World
