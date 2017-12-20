Campaigning drew to a close on Tuesday in Catalonia's regional election, a potential turning point in Spain's worst political crisis in decades.

The atypical campaign ended with deposed Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont holding a rally via videolink from exile in Belgium and another candidate rallying voters from behind bars in Spain.

Thursday's voting pits leaders of the wealthy northeastern region's separatist movement against candidates who want to stay part of a unified Spain.

Voters are highly mobilised and a record turnout is expected, but with pro- and anti-independence candidates neck-and-neck in opinion polls neither side is likely to win a clear majority.

The election is being closely watched across a European Union still reeling from Britain's shock decision to leave and wary about any breakup of the eurozone's fourth largest economy.

TRT World's Sarah Morice takes a close look at the campaign in Catalonia.

It has inflamed passions not just in Catalonia but across Spain, whose government took the unprecedented step of stripping the region of its autonomy after its parliament declared independence on October 27.

The deposed government's failed independence declaration saw more than 3,000 companies relocating from the region, and no country recognising the new "republic".

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says the upcoming election will quash the independence movement for good hoping a silent majority will vote for anti-independence parties.

The Catalan crisis came to a head on October 1, when the now deposed government held a banned referendum on independence.

The vote was marred by a brutal police crackdown and triggered Spain's worst political crisis in Spain in decades.

Neither separatist nor pro-unity parties are predicted to win a decisive majority in the 135-seat parliament, which could lead to lengthy negotiations to form a regional government.

If parties cannot agree a governing coalition, Catalonia could face fresh elections next year, prolonging the political uncertainty.