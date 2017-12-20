WORLD
As Olympics near, pressure mounts on South Korea
With the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang less than two months away, rising tensions with North and South Korea show their impact on the games. Seoul is taking extra measures to try to ensure the safety of the olympics.
This file photo taken on November 1, 2017 shows South Korean Ryu Seung-min, a member of the International Olympic Committee Athletes Commission, carries the Olympic torch as he hangs from a wire during the Olympic Torch Relay in Incheon, South Korea. / AP
December 20, 2017

South Korea will host the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang from February 9 to 25 next year, with the Paralympics scheduled to begin on March 9.

The host area is just 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of the border with nuclear-armed North Korea, and tensions tend to rise during the Olympics.

"If North Korea provokes again at a time when the Olympic Games are imminent, it may deal a fatal blow to the Olympics," said South Korea’s Unification Minister Cho Myoung-Gyon.

South Korea's government has also urged North Korea to participate the games, but there has been no official response from the North.

TRT World’sJoseph Kim has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
