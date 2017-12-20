WORLD
UN rights investigator barred from Myanmar
Myanmar refuses to grant the UN rights investigator access into the country. Forensic investigation had begun after the discovery of 10 bodies in a mass grave in a village in troubled Rakhine state.
A woman reacts as Rohingya refugees wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 21, 2017. / Reuters Archive
December 20, 2017

Myanmar has told the UN independent investigator into human rights in the country that it will not cooperate with her or grant her access to the country for the rest of her tenure, she said in a statement on Wednesday.

Yanghee Lee, UN special rapporteur, said she had been due to visit in January to assess human rights across Myanmar, including abuses against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine State.

"This declaration of non-cooperation with my mandate can only be viewed as a strong indication that there must be something terribly awful happening in Rakhine, as well as in the rest of the country," she said.

Forensic investigation had begun after the discovery of 10 bodies in a mass grave in a village in troubled Rakhine state, where the country's security forces have carried out a brutal crackdown against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

More than 630,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since security forces in neighboring Myanmar launched a violent crackdown against them on August. 25, turning it into Asia's worst refugee crisis in decades.

Turkish PM visits Bangladesh

On Wednesday, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim visited Cox’s Bazar as part of a two-day official trip to Bangladesh on Wednesday morning.

Yildirim arrived at the Mainnerghona camp for Rohingya refugees, around 40 kilometres from Cox's Bazar, where thousands of Rohingya fleeing state persecution in Myanmar have taken shelter.

"Hundreds of thousands of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims were forced to seek refuge in Bangladesh after the violence and massacres they were subjected to. I once more applaud the Bangladeshi government for not leaving them [Rohingya] alone", he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
