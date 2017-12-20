The Syrian Centre for Countering Extremist Ideology which is home to around 100 ex-Daesh militants from Syria, the Middle East and Europe is attempting to rehabilitate the former of the terrorist organisation.

The men and boys in the centre are given daily lessons of a very different kind in Sharia (Islamic law) and are assessed by a psychologist.

The rehabilitation programme lasts roughly six months for a person but it can be extended.

The programme consists of three levels and the highest level is reserved for the most radicalised – the foreign fighters.

TRT World's Sara Firth reports from Maera in northern Syria.