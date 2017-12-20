WORLD
1 MIN READ
Syrian centre works to rehabilitate ex-Daesh members
A rehabilitation centre in the rebel-held town of Marea, northern Syria, is attempting to make it possible for ex-Daesh militants to leave behind their former life in the terrorist organisation.
Syrian centre works to rehabilitate ex-Daesh members
Former Daesh fighters play chess at the Syrian Centre for Countering Extremist Ideology in the Syrian town of Marea, in the northern Aleppo district, on November 30, 2017. / AFP
December 20, 2017

The Syrian Centre for Countering Extremist Ideology which is home to around 100 ex-Daesh militants from Syria, the Middle East and Europe is attempting to rehabilitate the former of the terrorist organisation.

The men and boys in the centre are given daily lessons of a very different kind in Sharia (Islamic law) and are assessed by a psychologist.

The rehabilitation programme lasts roughly six months for a person but it can be extended.

The programme consists of three levels and the highest level is reserved for the most radicalised – the foreign fighters.

TRT World's Sara Firth reports from Maera in northern Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us