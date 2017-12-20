Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki on Wednesday accused the US of "threatening" member countries of the UN General Assembly ahead of a vote on rejecting the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Malki said American officials were "committing another mistake when they have distributed this famous letter trying to threaten countries, (and) threaten their sovereign decision to choose how to vote."

He was speaking at a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul.

The UN General Assembly will hold an emergency session on Thursday to vote on the proposed measure, after the US vetoed a similar resolution for the Security Council.

US President Donald Trump threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that vote in favour of the resolution.

"They take hundreds of millions of dollars and even billions of dollars, and then they vote against us. Well, we're watching those votes. Let them vote against us. We'll save a lot. We don't care," Trump told reporters at the White House.

On Tuesday, Nikki Haley, Washington's UN envoy, also warned countries that she would report back to Trump with the names of those who supported a draft resolution rejecting the US recognition.

"This is really a new definition of world order in politics and it seems that the American administration... are putting their stamp on a new political reality that many countries will reject," Malki said.

Cavusoglu, who will travel to New York for Thursday's special session , said Turkey expects strong support from the General Assembly.

"The decision not only disturbed Muslims, but Christians are also very disturbed," Cavusoglu said.

"God willing we will push through the General Assembly a resolution in favour of Palestine and Jerusalem."

Turkey and Yemen requested the urgent meeting on behalf of the Arab group of countries and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The two countries circulated a draft resolution on Tuesday that mirrors the vetoed measure, reaffirming that any decision on the status of Jerusalem has no legal effect and must be rescinded.

Malki said the UN session would show "how many countries will opt to vote with their conscience."

"They will vote for justice and they will vote in favour of that resolution that was presented by both Yemen and Turkey on behalf of the Arab group and OIC," he said.