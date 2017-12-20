WORLD
Climate change taking its toll on the US
In the US state of Texas, thousands of people are still displaced while homes have not been rebuilt. The aftermath of hurricane Harvey lasted longer compared to the previous hurricanes which scientists believe were caused by rising temperatures.
Residents wade through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont Place, Houston, Texas, US, on August 28, 2017. / Reuters Archive
December 20, 2017

California is contending with some of the deadliest fires in state history.

For the first time in more than a decade, four hurricanes - Harvey, Irma, Maria and Nate - made landfall in the US in one year. 

Last year, 24 million people globally fled at least temporarily to another area of their country because of a storm, flood, wildfire or other natural disasters, according to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC).

Natural disasters displaced three times as many people as conflicts in 2016, according to IDMC data, and migration experts warn displacement around the world as a result of unchecked climate change could eventually dwarf other migration flows.

