Aid agencies say the humanitarian situation in Syria's Eastern Ghouta has reached a critical point.

The 400,000 people estimated to live in the rebel-held suburbs of Damascus face severe shortages of food and medical supplies.

But that hasn't stopped two little girls, 8-year-old Alaa and 10-year-old Noor, from using social media to share their lives with the world.

Eastern Ghouta is one of the last remaining rebel strongholds in Syria, and has been under a tight siege by regime forces since 2013.

A November survey in the rebel-held area outside Damascus showed over one in ten children under five were suffering from acute malnutrition, "the highest rate ever recorded in Syria" since the conflict started, said the UN children's agency UNICEF.

TRTWorld’s Sara Firth reports.