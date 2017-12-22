WORLD
3 MIN READ
Suspected cholera cases in Yemen hit one million says ICRC
The outbreak, which began in October 2016 and escalated in April, has killed more than 2,000 people.
Suspected cholera cases in Yemen hit one million says ICRC
A girl is treated for a suspected cholera infection at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen. July 1, 2017. (File photo) / AP
December 22, 2017

Yemen's cholera epidemic has reached one million suspected cases, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Thursday, with war leaving more than 80 percent of the population short of food, fuel, clean water and access to healthcare.

Yemen, one of the Arab world's poorest countries, is embroiled in a proxy war between the Houthi armed movement, allied with Iran, and a US-backed military coalition headed by Saudi Arabia.

It is suffering the world's worst humanitarian crisis, and eight million people are on the brink of famine, says the UN.

Cholera flared up in April and spread rapidly, killing 2,227 people. The death rate has fallen dramatically, and without laboratory confirmation, recent cases are probably diarrhoea, Poncin said.

A new wave of cholera is expected in March or April.

"It’s probably unavoidable. We need to be ready to face another big epidemic," said Poncin, adding that cholera may become a long-term burden as it has in Haiti.

"The places where the war is active are the ones most at risk for increase of disease."

Diphtheria in Yemen

The latest emergency is diphtheria, a disease not seen in Yemen for 25 years, which has affected 312 people and killed 35.

It has not spread explosively, as cholera did, but diphtheria outbreaks can affect many thousands, and there is a global shortage of diphtheria anti-toxin. Yemen has enough for 200-500 patients, Poncin said.

An urgent diphtheria vaccination campaign early in 2018 will complicate the World Health Organization's (WHO) hope of doing mass cholera vaccination at the same time, especially given the problems with security and accessing remote areas, Poncin said.

The Houthis, who control much of the country, are also suspicious of vaccination drives, he added.

Deteriorating conditions after blockade 

Yemen's troubles have been aggravated by the Saudi-led coalition's blockade of its ports, which has caused a fuel shortage and a spike in food prices. 

The health system has virtually collapsed, with health workers unpaid for a year, although the WHO gives incentive payments for cholera work.

The ports were closed in retaliation for a missile fired from Yemen by the Houthis. 

On Wednesday, despite a fresh missile attack on Riyadh, Saudi Arabia said it would allow the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah, vital for aid, to stay open for a month.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us