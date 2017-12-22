POLITICS
Christmas delivery: remote islands receive humanitarian air drops
Military aircraft from Australia, Japan and the US have begun dropping humanitarian aid to some of the most remote places on earth, as part of Operation Christmas Drop.
In this December 8, 2015 photo, the Australian Army 176th Air Dispatch Squadron loadmasters deliver a package to the island of MogMog in the Federated States of Micronesia as part of Operation Christmas Drop. (File photo) / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 22, 2017

Operation Christmas Drop has raised more than $50,000 and collected donations of tools, fishing equipment, school supplies and toys to be parachuted to islanders living in poverty.

The presents are delivered by air forces from Australia, Japan and the US, which also use this opportunity to train pilots.

“We’re here in support of Operation Christmas Drop which is a humanitarian mission to airdrop supplies and Christmas gifts to all the remote islands in the Pacific Ocean,” said Karl Penny, a sergeant from Royal Australian Air Force.

TRT World'sLiz Maddock has the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
