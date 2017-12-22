Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians on Friday during protests in the Gaza, the blockaded enclave's health ministry said, as fallout over US President Donald Trump's declaration of Jerusalem as Israel's capital continues.

Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra said a 24-year-old man was killed after being shot in the chest in clashes along the border with Israel.

Another four Palestinians sustained moderate wounds, he said.

"A second man, whose identity is still unknown, died in clashes east of Gaza City," Qudra said, noting the man was also shot in the chest.

TRT World's Ben Tornquist reports.

Fresh violence after UNGA vote

The fresh violence came a day after the UN General Assembly resolution denouncing Trump's decision.

The Israeli military defended the killings, saying thousands of Palestinians participated in "violent riots" along the Gaza border and across the West Bank "hurling firebombs and rocks and rolling burning tires" at Israeli forces.

Palestinians have been clashing with Israeli troops since Trump's Jerusalem announcement on December 6.

Nine Palestinians have been killed and dozens more wounded so far.

In Bethlehem on Friday, some Palestinian protesters held anti-Trump banners reading "Mr Trump, it's not your land to decide to whom it belongs, Jerusalem is ours and it belongs to us,"and "Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine."

TRT World'sMohammed Mansour reports from Gaza.

Abbas-Macron meet

On Friday, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron repeated condemnation of Trump's Jerusalem stance.

Abbas is trying to shore up support from powerful friendly countries including Russia and China as potential peacemakers with Israel after rejecting the US' role in settling the Palestine-Israel dispute.

The UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to denounce Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, largely ignoring Trump's threats to cut off aid to any country that went against him.

The non-binding resolution declaring US action on Jerusalem "null and void" was approved 128-9 – a victory for the Palestinians. Amid Washington's threats, 35 of the 193 UN member nations abstained and 21 were absent.

The Palestinians say East Jerusalem, captured and annexed by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war from Jordan, is the capital of their future state. Israel says the entire city, including East Jerusalem, is its eternal capital.