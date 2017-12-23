WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bus crash kills at least 32 in western India
The passenger bus was on its way to a Hindu temple when it veered off a bridge and plunged into a river in the western Rajasthan state, officials say.
Bus crash kills at least 32 in western India
The speeding bus was trying to overtake another vehicle when it rammed through the bridge railing, officials said. / AFP
December 23, 2017

At least 32 people were killed on Saturday after a passenger bus veered off a bridge and plunged into a river in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, police said.

Seven injured passengers were hospitalised in Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan state, 375km south of New Delhi, said police officer Narain Singh.

The speeding bus was trying to overtake another vehicle when it rammed through the bridge railing, said B L Soni, another police officer. It fell 65 feet down into the Banas river.

The incident occurred at around 7am (local time), said Singh.

Record accident death tolls

The victims were on their way to a nearby Hindu temple in Lalsot, a town in Rajasthan state, for pilgrimage.

Official figures show India has the world's highest road accident death toll, with more than 110,000 people dying each year in crashes. 

Driver fatigue, negligence, poorly maintained roads and vehicle maintenance are the usual causes of such accidents in the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us