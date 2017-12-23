For generations, the Indian city of Jodhpur has been defined by the indigo-washed houses.

But the colour of the city in the western Rajasthan state is fast changing and some locals say that is a threat to the historical character of the ancient city.

"It used to be blue. Now I have painted it yellow,” said Jagdish Raj Soni, a local resident.

Out of the blue, new houses painted in different colours are starting to break out.

"The thinking has changed among the people. Those who are making new houses are changing the colour. But the old house owners still paint their homes blue. It keeps the house cool as it blocks the sun," Soni said.

Losing historical character of the city

Changing the blueprint of the famous town is upsetting many locals. They say the city is starting to lose its identity.

"My house is blue. And I have purchased another house which also I will paint blue. I want it to be part of the heritage so that the foreign tourists and other visitors who come to our city can appreciate it," said Ashwini Kumar Sharma, another local resident.

The locals are demanding that the regional government step in to maintain the historical legacy, but the government has not yet announced such plans.