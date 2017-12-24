WORLD
1 MIN READ
Yemeni city of Taiz hit hard by lack of humanitarian assistance
The Yemeni city of Taiz faces a humanitarian catastrophe as the Saudi led war continues with devastating consequences for the people of Yemen.
Yemeni city of Taiz hit hard by lack of humanitarian assistance
A cholera epidemic has been spreading across the country and 8 million people are on the brink of famine in what the United Nations deems the world's worst humanitarian crisis. (AP File) / AP Archive
December 24, 2017

The human cost of Yemen's war has hit its people hard. 

Since the beginning of the conflict, the Saudi led coalition imposed an air and sea blockade on the impoverished country, allowing only occasional humanitarian access. The blockade has been criticized by international groups, which say it is deepening the humanitarian suffering of Yemenis.

The civil war has caused profound misery among Yemen's 28 million people. More than 10,000 civilians have been killed in fighting and airstrikes; food-supply and medical infrastructure has collapsed, causing a humanitarian emergency of hunger and cholera.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports on the toll the war has taken on Yemenis. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us