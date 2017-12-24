Beirut-based music school Action for Hope provides relief programmes for refugees in Lebanon by using music as a medium to heal psychological trauma caused by war or conflict.

Six Palestinian and Syrian refugee girls practise on traditional musical instruments, thanks to Action for Hope, a nonprofit devoted to providing relief to people through cultural programs.

A musician Hanadi al Hajj said playing the oud reminds her of her home in Syria.

Another participant Maha Fattouh who plays the buzuq said she wants to become famous through her musical talent.

"I want my name to become famous, but not only for playing the buzuq. I want people to have strong feelings when they listen to me, I want them to say this playing is wonderful, that the person who taught her is a real musician, professional, beautiful and that's why I love the buzuq and want to continue playing," said Fattouh.

450,000 Palestinians and more than one million Syrian refugees are registered in Lebanon.

TRT World’sNina Nemr reports.